A U.S. Virgin Islands golfer is in the top 10 in her division after Wednesday’s opening round of play in the 66th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, being played in Trinidad and Tobago.
Jennifer Prendegrast Orellana, who grew up on St. Thomas, is 10th in the individual women’s division after shooting a 12-over-par 84 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort course.
Orellana had two birdies – on the par-4 No. 1 and par-3 No. 17 – that were offset by 10 bogeys, including a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 No. 10 and a pair of double bogeys.
Orellana’s USVI teammate, St. Thomas’ Ali Prazak, was 13th after the first round at 16-over 88. He had one birdie (on the par-3 No. 5) with nine bogeys, including a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 No. 13 and a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 No. 9.
Their combined scores left the U.S. Virgin Islands fourth out of five teams contending for the George Teale Trophy at 28-over. Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were tied for the team lead at 8-over.
Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands and Yae Eun Kim of the Dominican Republic shared the individual women’s division lead, each shooting a 1-over 73, two shots better than Puerto Rico’s Paola Rosario, who was third at 3-over 75.
In the individual men’s division, the top USVI golfer was Jarrod Sweeting, who was tied for 24th after shooting a 7-under 79. Sweeting made one birdie (on the par-4 No. 3) offset by seven bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-4 No. 15.
St. Thomas’ Joseph Sibilly Jr. was 40th after shooting a 12-over 84, with seven bogeys, including a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 No. 11 and two double bogeys. Michael Ross was 44th with a 19-over 91, with one birdie (on the par-4 No. 7) offset by 10 bogeys, including two quadruple bogeys and a triple bogey.
The USVI’s fourth men’s player, St. Croix’s Donald Bough Jr., saw his opening round cut short after what USVI Golf Federation officials said was “a medical emergency.”
Bough was 4-over through six holes when he had to be taken to a local hospital for an examination. However, a USVIGF official said that he has been cleared to return to play for today’s second round.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is tied for eighth (with the Cayman Islands) in the Hoerman Cup men’s team standings at 42-over. Puerto Rico leads at 1-under, followed by Turks and Caicos Islands at 5-over and Trinidad and Tobago at 7-over.
The Caribbean Amateur Championships conclude Friday.