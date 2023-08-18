The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team had another close game Thursday night in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament.
This time, however, the USVI Eagles came out on the winning end, defeating Uruguay 69-65 in its final group-play game at the Vincente Rosales Stadium in La Bamba, northern Argentina.
Miguel Arnold scored 14 points, including two game-sealing free throws with a second remaining to give the USVI National Team (1-2 in Group B) its first win in the Olympic Pre-Qualifiers. Romani Hansen added 12 points.
Emiliano Serres had a game-high 16 points and Joaquin Rodriguez added 11 points for Uruguay (1-2).
That set up a three-way tie for the second elimination round berth from Group B, with the Uruguayans getting the spot based on points differential between the three teams.
Uruguay finished its three games with a plus-3 differential, while Colombia finished at minus-4 and the U.S. Virgin Islands at minus-20.
While Thursday’s game came down to the wire, with nine lead changes, it was the USVI Eagles who had control for the majority of the time (more than 26½ minutes in the lead, compared to 9:44 for Uruguay).
Still, the Uruguayans still had a chance, especially in the final minute after Martin Rojas made two free throws to cut the USVI’s lead to 67-65 with 50 seconds left. Uruguay got another break when they forced a USVI turnover on a shot-clock violation with 35 seconds left.
But the USVI’s defense came up with two key plays — Hansen’S steal on a bad pass with 24 seconds left, then after turning the ball over with a bad pass, Arnold made a steal with three seconds left and got fouled on the play.
That foul was Uruguay’s fifth of the quarter, sending Arnold to the free throw line. He put in both shots to push the USVI’s lead to four points with one second left.
Miguel Arnold, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-10 point guard came up big when it mattered most. With leading scorer Jahsean Corbett held to six points, Arnold had his best game — making 3 of 8 3-pointers (4 of 10 from the field overall) and 3 of 3 on free throws. He had had four assists and a game-high four steals.
Emiliano Serres, Uruguay: The 6-10 forward, who plays for Obras Sanitarias of Argentina’s Liga A pro league, was an inside presence for the Uruguayans. He made 6 of 12 from the field (1 of 4 on 3-pointers) and 3 of 5 free throws. But he only had two rebounds, and fouled out when it counted the most.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands had another strong shooting game, especially on 3-pointers. The Eagles made 23 of 53 from the field (43.4%), including 12 of 27 on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Uruguay made 23 of 61 from the field (37.7%), and only 8 of 27 3-pointers.
• One thing that helped keep Thursday’s game close was Uruguay’s rebounding and defense. They outrebounded the USVI 39-32 (including a 13-6 edge on the offensive glass, leading to a 11-8 edge in second-chance points), and forced the Eagles into 21 turnovers, with a 25-18 advantage in points.
The Bahamas, which won Group A with NBA stars DeAndre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon on its roster, opens the elimination round Saturday against Uruguay.
Chile then takes on Group A runner-up Argentina (1-1) in the second semifinal. The winners meet for a berth in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday.
