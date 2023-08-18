The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team had another close game Thursday night in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

This time, however, the USVI Eagles came out on the winning end, defeating Uruguay 69-65 in its final group-play game at the Vincente Rosales Stadium in La Bamba, northern Argentina.

