The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team will take on Uruguay today in their final group play game at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2023 in Argentina.
The game is scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. Atlantic Time start at the Vincente Rosales Stadium in La Banda, northern Argentina.
The USVI National Team is last in Group B at 0-2, having lost its first two games – 62-61 to Chile on Monday, and 97-74 to Colombia on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Uruguay is tied for second in the Group B standings with Colombia, both at 1-1. But Uruguay’s win came against the Colombians, 80-65 on Monday. Uruguay then lost to Chile 78-70 on Tuesday.
In Group A, the Bahamas leads the three-team division at 1-0 after crushing Cuba 109-68 on Monday. The Bahamas is scheduled to play host-team Argentina on Wednesday night, followed by Cuba facing Argentina tonight.
The top two teams in each group advance to the elimination rounds, with the semifinals on Saturday and the finals Sunday. The winner qualifies for one of the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, to be held at a later date.
A win by the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with a loss by Colombia to Chile, would set up a three-way tie for the group’s second finalist, which would then be decided by the teams’ points differential over the three group play games.