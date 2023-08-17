The U.S. Virgin Islands has sent its under-14 girls national team to Antigua and Barbuda for the Caribbean Football Union’s 2023 Girls Under-14 Challenge Series, which begins Friday.
The USVI U-14 Girls will compete in Tier II, in which 14 national teams have been split into three groups. The six highest-ranked teams will play in Tier I.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play in Group A, along with Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The USVI Lady Eagles open group play at 4:35 p.m. Atlantic Time on Friday against St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They then face Grenada at 2 p.m. Saturday, Anguilla at 9 a.m. Sunday and Dominica at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Making up Tier II’s Group B are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados Bermuda and Bonaire; while Group C has Curacao, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.
The top finisher in each of the Tier II groups, as well as the best second-place finisher, advance to the elimination rounds. The semifinals are Wednesday, Aug. 24, with the finals on Saturday, Aug. 27.
All of the matches will be played at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Centre on Antigua.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands squad are goalkeepers Jimmilia Plante and Makayla Walcott, forwards J’leah Connor, Yahsenah Leo and Vigga Tyson; midfielders Hana Bronstein, Olivia Crikelair, Kyla Groetzinger, Reagan Marshall, Chloe Nunez, Arielle Shackell, Chaney Smith, Ashleigh Speakman and Areesa Chadelle St. Croix; and defenders Rose Castillo, Celine Del Rosario-Kalpee, Kinsley Taylor and Norma Tyson.
Head coach of the USVI U-14 Girls squad is Anthony Suarez, with Claudia Lombard the assistant coach.