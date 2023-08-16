The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team looked to be off to a good start Tuesday against Colombia.
But things quickly fell apart for the USVI Eagles, as Colombia used a big second-quarter surge to assert itself in a 97-74 victory at the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2023 in Argentina.
After pulling out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, things went south for the USVI National Team, which was outscored 80-43 over the final three quarters to fall to 0-2 in Group B.
Jahsean Corbett led the U.S. Virgin Islands with 19 points, with Guy Ragland adding 13 points and Laron Smith 10 points.
Jaimi Echenique led four players in double figures for Colombia (1-1 in Group B) with a game-high 20 points. Romario Roque added 19 points, Alvaro Pena had 16 points off the bench,, and Luis Almanza scored 10 points.
The Eagles had dominated most of the first quarter, with Ragland’s 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left kick-starting a run that would eventually put the USVI ahead 31-17 by the end of the period.
But that all fell apart for the U.S. Virgin Islands the next period, as Colombia stormed back to tie the game, then retake the lead on Roque’s two free throws with 2:26 left. Colombia would go on to outscore the USVI 25-9 in the quarter, and lead 42-40 at the half.
While the Eagles would fight back and lead twice early in the third quarter — the last at 48-46 on Ragland’s 3 with 6:16 left — Colombia would close out the period with a 22-8 run to break things open with its first double-digit lead (68-56) heading into the fourth quarter.
Jahsean Corbett, U.S. Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-6 forward, a rising senior at Chicago State, had another big game for the Eagles. He made 7 of 14 from the field (including a game-best 5 of 6 on 3-pointers), as well as pulled down six rebounds (tying for team best with Shaquan Jules) and added three assists.
Jaime Echenique, Colombia: The 6-10 center, who plays for Promitheas Patras of the Greek Basket League and FIBA’s Basketball Champions League, gave the Colombians some NBA muscle (he played briefly for the Washington Wizards during the 2021-2022 season). He was 9 of 15 from the field, and 2 for 3 on free throws. He also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands didn’t have that bad a night shooting the ball, making 27 of 64 from the field (42.2%) and a game-best 13 of 31 3-pointers. The fact was that Colombia shot so much better, especially over the final three quarters — 36 of 68 from the field (52.9%), including 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.
• One factor that worked against the USVI was turnovers. While the Eagles made 11 turnovers (to just nine for Colombia), it was the Colombians who made better use of the extra scoring chances, finishing with a 19-11 advantage in points off TOs.
• Colombia also got more help from its reserves in Tuesday’s game. Led by Pena and Almanza, the Colombians’ bench accounted for 44 points, while the U.S. Virgin Islands got just 18 points from its reserves, led by Shaquan Jules (eight points).
The USVI National Team gets a day off before playing its final Group B game on Thursday night against Uruguay (1-1).
