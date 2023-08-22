The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 girls national soccer team is still seeking its first win in group play at the Caribbean Football Union’s Girls Under-14 Challenge Series tournament in Antigua and Barbuda.
The USVI is 0-3 after three matches in Tier II’s Group A, with losses to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Anguilla.
The U.S. Virgin Islands fell to St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-1 on Friday, with forward Vigga Tyson scoring the USVI’s lone goal two minutes into stoppage time in the second half.
The USVI National Team followed that with a pair of shutout losses – 3-0 to Grenada on Saturday, and 7-0 to Anguilla on Sunday.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play its final group match today, taking on Dominica at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Technical Centre.
Making up Tier II’s Group B are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda and Bonaire; while Group C has Curacao, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.
The top finisher in each of the Tier II groups, as well as the best second-place finisher, advance to the elimination rounds. The semifinals are Wednesday, with the finals on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Also on the U.S. Virgin Islands squad are goalkeepers Jimmilia Plante and Makayla Walcott, forwards J’leah Connor and Yahsenah Leo; midfielders Hana Bronstein, Olivia Crikelair, Kyla Groetzinger, Reagan Marshall, Chloe Nunez, Arielle Shackell, Chaney Smith, Ashleigh Speakman and Areesa Chadelle St. Croix; and defenders Rose Castillo, Celine Del Rosario-Kalpee, Kinsley Taylor and Norma Tyson.
Head coach of the USVI U-14 Girls squad is Anthony Suarez, with Claudia Lombard the assistant coach.