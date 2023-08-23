The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 girls national soccer team finally broke out of its scoring drought Tuesday to get its first win at the Caribbean Football Union’s Girls Under-14 Challenge Series tournament in Antigua and Barbuda.
The USVI U-14 Girls National Team also recorded its first shutout in the tournament’s group play round, downing Dominica 3-0 in its final group play match at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Centre field on Antigua.
After a scoreless battle for most of the first half, USVI forward Vigga Tyson broke the shutout with her goal in the 33rd minute.
It was Tyson’s second goal of the tournament for the U.S. Virgin Islands, with her other goal coming in the USVI’s 3-1 loss to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in their opening match Friday.
The U.S. Virgin Islands added a pair of insurance goals in the second half – the first by midfielder Kyla Groetzinger in the 38th minute, the last by midfielder Reagan Marshall in the 66th minute.
Jimmilia Plante got the shutout in goal for the USVI U-14 Girls National Team, which ends group play with a 1-3 record in Tier II’s Group A.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Anguilla (which beat Grenada 3-1 on Tuesday) are tied atop the group standings at 3-0, and will play each other today for the group lead.
Grenada is next at 1-2, with a match today against winless Dominica (0-3).
The top teams in each of Tier II’s three groups, along with the best second-place team, advance to the elimination round. The semifinals will be held Thursday and the finals on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Also on the U.S. Virgin Islands squad are goalkeeper Makayla Walcott, forwards J’leah Connor and Yahsenah Leo; midfielders Hana Bronstein, Olivia Crikelair, Chloe Nunez, Arielle Shackell, Chaney Smith, Ashleigh Speakman and Areesa Chadelle St. Croix; and defenders Rose Castillo, Celine Del Rosario-Kalpee, Kinsley Taylor and Norma Tyson.
Head coach of the USVI U-14 Girls squad is Anthony Suarez, with Claudia Lombard the assistant coach.