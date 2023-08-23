The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 girls national soccer team finally broke out of its scoring drought Tuesday to get its first win at the Caribbean Football Union’s Girls Under-14 Challenge Series tournament in Antigua and Barbuda.

The USVI U-14 Girls National Team also recorded its first shutout in the tournament’s group play round, downing Dominica 3-0 in its final group play match at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Centre field on Antigua.