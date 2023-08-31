The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-17 girls national soccer team closed out its run in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Qualifiers with its worst loss of the tournament.
The USVI U-17 Girls National Team lost to Nicaragua 10-0 in Tuesday’s Group D finale at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The U.S. Virgin Islands finished 0-3-0 in group play in the 18-team tournament, and was outscored 24-0 in its three matches.
The USVI opened with a 9-0 loss to Puerto Rico on Aug. 25, then fell to Honduras 5-0 on Sunday.
Puerto Rico finished atop the Group D standings at 3-0-0 (nine points) to earn a berth in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships.
The top-finishing team in each of the Qualifiers’ six groups advanced to the Championships, joining the United States and Mexico in the eight-team field.
Making up the USVI U-17 Girls National Team are goalkeepers Sarai Hodge and Samantha Lecuyer, forwards Jade Browne, Hannah Lawless and Leilanie Batista; midfielders Abigail Speakman and Charlotte Nairns, and defenders Kirsten Jones, Camille Chambers, Lauren Jones, Yadayyah Leo, Chelsey Hunt and Zaniya Gonzague.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ head coach is Fabio Melo, with Eustace Bailey the assistant coach and Felipe Rodrigues the goalkeeper coach.