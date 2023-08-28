USVI U-17 girls now 0-2 in CONCACAF qualifier
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-17 girls national soccer team got off to a slow start this weekend in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament, getting shut out in its first two group play matches in the Dominican Republic.
Playing in the four-team Group D in the 18-team field, the USVI Girls U-17 National Team opened with a 9-0 loss to Puerto Rico on Friday. The U.S. Virgin Islands was then blanked again by Honduras 5-0 on Sunday. Both matches were held at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
In the USVI-Puerto Rico match, two players — Sienna Aviles and Olivia Bavilacqua — finished with hat tricks for the Boricuas, with Aviles scoring in the ninth, 75th and 82nd minutes and Bevilacqua in the 64th, 84th and 93rd minutes.
Puerto Rico (2-0-0, six points) also had goals from Susana Roberts in the sixth minute and Mailya Maldonado in the 76th minute, as well as a USVI own goal in the 25th minute as Puerto Rico led 3-0 at the half.
The nine goals scored by Puerto Rico are the fourth-most in the CONCACAF Women’s U-17s after three days.
Leading the category is Canada, which put up an astounding 21 goals in a shutout win over Dominica in a Group F match Saturday.
That’s followed by 12 goals each by Group A frontrunner El Salvador in shutting out the Cayman Islands on Saturday, and Group B leader Haiti putting up the same in a shutout win over Barbados on Sunday.
No information was available on the goal scorers in Sunday’s match between the USVI and Honduras, which opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Nicaragua on Friday.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (0-2-0) has one more match in Group D, facing Nicaragua (0-1-1, one point) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.
Later that day, Puerto Rico will play Honduras (1-0-1, four points).
The top team from each of the six groups advance to the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championships, where they join the region’s top two teams — defending champion and top-ranked United States and No. 2 Mexico — in the championship draw later this year.
Making up the USVI U-17 Girls National Team are goalkeepers Sarai Hodge and Samantha Lecuyer, forwards Jade Browne, Hannah Lawless and Leilanie Batista; midfielders Abigail Speakman and Charlotte Nairns, and defenders Kirsten Jones, Camille Chambers, Lauren Jones, Yadayyah Leo, Chelsey Hunt and Zaniya Gonzague.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ head coach is Fabio Melo, with Eustace Bailey the assistant coach and Felipe Rodrigues the goalkeeper coach.
USVISA to start 9-on-9 women’s soccer program
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association is looking for players and teams to take part in a 9-on-9 women’s soccer competition on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The 9-on-9 competition will begin Sept. 20, with matches held at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix and a location to be announced on St. Thomas.
Matches will be held weekly, starting at 6:30 p.m. for in-week games and 3 p.m. for Sunday’s games.
To register a team for the tournament, visit the registration website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeygtO6Y0rSPTwkanFh6o1A9aqBAEQaDqxMTVmzjWiv6AkPqg/viewform.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
Education seeks coaches for athletic programs
The V.I. Education Department is seeking coaches for its various athletic teams and programs for the 2023-2024 seasons.
An informational meeting will be held at a later date for those interested in coaching in the St. Thomas-St. John District. Coaches are also being sought for St. Croix schools.
For more information, call Ophelia Williams-Jackson at 340-778-1600 (St. Croix) or 340-774-0100 (St. Thomas-St. John).
— Daily News Staff