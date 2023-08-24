St. Croix native Usie Richards has been reelected to a four-year term on the Central Board of the International Basketball Federation — otherwise known as FIBA, short for its French name, Federation International de Basketball.
A former U.S. Virgin Islands senator, the 67-year-old Richards was one of five board members reelected to the Central Board during Wednesday’s 22nd FIBA Congress in Manila, Philippines.
Also reelected to the FIBA Central Board were Japan’s Yuko Mitsuya, Romania’s Carmen Tocala, Greece’s Asterios Zois and Jean-Michel Ramaroson of Madegascar.
They will be joined on FIBA’s governing council by new members Carol Callan of the United States, El Salvador’s Yamil Alejandro Bukele Perez, former NBA star Yao Ming of China, Slovenia’s Matej Erjavec, Norway’s Tor Christian Bakken, Palau’s Jubilee Kuartei, New Zealand’s Burton Ross Shipley and Rwanda’s Pascale Mugwaneza.
Richards spent 10 years on the V.I. Legislature — from January 2003 to January 2013 — including a term as president during the 27th Legislature. He also served a five-year term as a St. Croix representative on the V.I. Casino Control Commission, which ended in February 2022.
In the world of basketball, Richards served as FIBA Americas’ president from 2014-2019, and was asked to remain on as the organization’s treasurer since then, beginning his second term earlier this year. He also remains on FIBA Americas’ Central Board.
Before he became FIBA Americas’ president, Richards served 10 years (2004-2014) as president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation, and before that was president of the U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Federation for 26 years.
This year’s FIBA Congress — which had David Edole, the U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Federation’s general secretary, representing the territory –– also elected a new president, Qatar’s Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, and reelected Germany’s Ingo Weiss to a third term as FIBA treasurer.
Al Thani, who replaces Mali’s Hamane Niang as FIBA’s president, has been president of FIBA Asia since 2002, and was formerly president of the Qatar Basketball Federation and vice president of the Qatar Olympic Committee.
“It is a great honor to take over this responsibility: for me, for my country of Qatar, and for our continent of Asia,” Al Thani, a former FIBA vice president, said in a prepared release. “I now represent the interests of all 212 national federations across all five regions.
“Basketball is a global sport and this is our most important strength. I can only make one promise today and that is that I will work hard with the leaders of FIBA and the entire Central Board for the good of basketball and for the good of FIBA.”
Remaining to be named to the FIBA Central Board are a representative from the National Basketball Association, a major contributor to FIBA, as well as a players’ representative.
The newly-elected members of the FIBA Central Board — which will also include the presidents of the five FIBA regional bodies, FIBA Africa’s Anibal Manave, FIBA Americas’ Fabian Borro, FIBA Asia’s K. Govindraj, FIBA Europe’s Jorge Garbajosa and FIBA Oceania’s David Reid — will hold their first meeting Sept. 9 in Manila during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Finals weekend.
