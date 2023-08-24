St. Croix native Usie Richards has been reelected to a four-year term on the Central Board of the International Basketball Federation — otherwise known as FIBA, short for its French name, Federation International de Basketball.

A former U.S. Virgin Islands senator, the 67-year-old Richards was one of five board members reelected to the Central Board during Wednesday’s 22nd FIBA Congress in Manila, Philippines.

