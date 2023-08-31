The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association is now under new management after a new slate of officers and board members were elected earlier this week.
The elections were held during the USVISA’s 2023 Ordinary Congress on Sunday at the Carambola Beach Resort on St. Croix, with representatives from all nine club associations in the territory taking part.
Yohannes Worede, president of the St. Croix-based Rovers Football Club, was elected president by a 5-3 vote, along with his slate of officers and USVISA Council (formerly called the executive committee) members.
Also elected were vice presidents John P. De Jongh III (St. Thomas-St. John) and Izler Browne (St. Croix); and Council representatives Bowchi Celaire, Kevin Sheppard, Coral Megahy and Michael Bornn.
De Jongh, the son of former USVI Gov. John P. De Jongh Jr., was a USVISA second vice-president during the last election cycle, which began in 2019. Browne is director of coaching for 340Women’s Soccer Inc. and a former head coach of the USVI senior women’s national team.
As for the Council members, Bornn is the former head of school at St. Thomas’ Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy; Celaire is a long-time match official on St. Thomas; St. Croix native Megahy is a former USVI Women’s National Team player and recently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air National Guard; and Sheppard, also from St. Croix, is a former USVI senior men’s national basketball team player who spent more than a decade playing pro ball.
Worede and his slate of officers and Council representatives beat out a group led by presidential candidate Trevor Antoine. Also vying for office were VP candidates Jermaine Riley (St. Thomas-St. John) and Williams (St. Croix), and Council candidates Alvin Randolph, Theodora Philip, Wendy Wynter and Lyn Joseph.
Under a new statute enacted by a vote of the USVISA membership, the first and second vice president were replaced with VPs representing the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix regions.
The 60-year-old Worede, also a former member of the USVI Men’s National Team, takes over for former president Hillaren Frederick, who served the maximum three, four-year, terms.
Also leaving office are former first vice president Joseph Limeburner, president of St. Thomas’ LRVI Football Club (who also served three terms); and executive committee members Mida Gaikwad, Jason Williams, Marcella Jennings, Alvin Randolph and Carol Howell.
Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.