The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association named its 23-player senior men’s national team Sunday for its upcoming CONCACAF 2023-2024 Nations League matches, which begin later this week.
The USVI Men’s National Team – led by head coach Gilberto Damiano -- will open play in League C’s Group B against the Cayman Islands on Thursday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 7 p.m.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will then have three more group-play matches – an away rematch against the Cayman Islands on Oct. 17, and a home-and-away series against Aruba. Aruba’s home match will be played in Willemstad, Curacao, on Oct. 14, with the rematch Nov. 16 on St. Croix.
The top team from each of League C’s three groups, as well as the highest-ranked second-place team, will be promoted to League B for the 2024-2025 Nations League cycle, while the last-place teams in each of League B’s four groups will be relegated to League C.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands squad are goalkeepers Lionel Browne, Dylan Ramos and Ramius Stiehler; forwards Ramesses Moore-McGuinness, Rakeem Joseph, Matthew Roth, Orion Mills, J.C. Mack III, Naqwan Henry and Arthbert William; midfielders Joshua Ramos, Julius Brown, Jimson St. Louis, Raejae Joseph, Humberto Delgado and Yahya Yusuf; and defenders Kidaniel Perez, Quinn Farrell, Metchely Fevrius, Jett Blaschka, Sam Eliades, Zahmyre Harris and John Engerman.