The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association named its 23-player senior men’s national team Sunday for its upcoming CONCACAF 2023-2024 Nations League matches, which begin later this week.

The USVI Men’s National Team – led by head coach Gilberto Damiano -- will open play in League C’s Group B against the Cayman Islands on Thursday night at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 7 p.m.