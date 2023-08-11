The University of the Virgin Islands has taken its first step towards expanding its athletics program as it readies for its inaugural season as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.
Officials with the territory’s Historically Black College and University announced Thursday that UVI was bringing back former coach Dale Joseph to head up the Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs.
The St. Thomas native had coached UVI’s cross country and track and field teams from 2007 until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced university officials to shutter the program.
“I’m excited to have someone of Coach Joseph’s caliber leading our cross country and track and field programs at UVI,” new Buccaneers athletics director Karen Carty — who was officially hired last week — said in a prepared release.
“In addition to being extremely familiar with the university and the Buccaneer programs, he has local, regional and international experience that will help him to recruit talented student-athletes and coach them to success in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.”
Joseph, who graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School, was one of the territory’s top long-distance runners in the late 1970s and early 1980s. After college, he moved into coaching, working with the V.I. Track and Field Federation since 1995.
He is currently coach of the VITFF’s junior national team program, and holds World Athletics (formerly the International Amateur Athletics Federation) Level I, Level II and Level III coaching certifications.
In addition to his past work with the Buccaneers, Joseph was the track coach at Charlotte Amalie High from 1998 to 2009, as well as the past two years. He then was track coach at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School from 2009 to 2022.
“I would like to thank Camille McKayle (UVI’s provost and vice president for academic affairs) and Karen Carty for the opportunity to coach both the cross country and track and field teams at the University of the Virgin Islands,” Joseph said in a prepared release.
“I am focusing on this year, as I believe it is very crucial in setting the foundation for the success of both programs in the future.”
The Buccaneers’ new affiliation with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference — the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ only HBCU-only conference, of which UVI became an official member on July 1 — brought about a need to expand the college’s intercollegiate athletics program.
With the addition of men’s and women’s teams in cross country and track and field to the Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams, the University of the Virgin Islands now has six teams that can compete in the conference’s regular-season and postseason events — as well as the NAIA championships.
Since becoming a member of the NAIA in 2017, UVI had been affiliated with the NAIA’s now-renamed Continental Athletic Conference, whose members are all “independent” schools spread across the United States.
