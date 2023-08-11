The University of the Virgin Islands has taken its first step towards expanding its athletics program as it readies for its inaugural season as a member of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

Officials with the territory’s Historically Black College and University announced Thursday that UVI was bringing back former coach Dale Joseph to head up the Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s cross country and track and field programs.

