The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s cross country teams opened its 2023 season over the weekend at a college meet in central Florida.
The Buccaneers had nine runners — six men and three women — competing in the Embry-Riddle Cross Country Classic meet, held Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.
On the men’s side, UVI finished 14th in the team standings with 397 points. Seton Hall won the men’s division with 23 points, beating out host-team Embry-Riddle by 25 points (48).
The Buccaneers’ top runner was Nasir Watson, who finished 93rd overall by completing the eight-kilometer course in 39 minutes, 56.35 seconds.
Other UVI finishers were Jalil Langston (97th, 41:02.81), Joel Contreras (101st, 44:15.50), Naythan Shaw-Clarke (103rd, 44:29.77), Shirmoy O’Garro (109th, 47:03.20), and Cecil Hector (112th, 52:47.64).
Seton Hall’s Stephen Beaman took men’s individual honors, winning in 26:50.37, nearly 35 seconds ahead of teammate Logan Brienozzi (27:25.90).
In the women’s race, the Lady Buccaneers’ top runner was Ariana Renault, who finished 56th overall by completing the five-kilometer route in 25:25.27.
Other UVI finishers were Mia Davis (75th, 29:12.86) and Kashay Bass (83rd, 32:28.96).
Seton Hall also won the women’s team title with 20 points, beating Embry-Riddle by 15 points (35).
Embry-Riddle’s Ariana Anderson, running as an individual, won the women’s individual title in 19:06.01, beating Seton Hall’s Caitlin Fahy by more than eight seconds (19:14.42).
The Buccaneers will race again next month, traveling to Ave Maria, Fla., for the Sun Conference Preview meet Oct. 7.