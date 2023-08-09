The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its national championship races this weekend on St. Croix.
The V.I. National Time Trial Championship will be held Saturday morning, while the Governor’s Cup National Road Race Championship will be held Sunday morning.
In addition, the overall Virgin Islands national cycling champion will be determined, based on the combined times from the two races.
The time trial races will begin at Junie’s Bar and Restaurant on Southside Road, with cyclists sent off at one-minute intervals on a 12-mile course, with the finish line at Ha’Penny Beach. Elite division riders will complete two circuits of the course (24 miles), while all other division will do one circuit (12 miles).
In the road racing nationals, the Governor’s Cup races will start and finish at the former Great Pond Store on Route 624. Elite riders will cover a 50-mile course, Expert riders 40 miles, Sport riders 30 miles, and Masters, Women and Juniors divisions 15 miles.
The top three cyclists in each division in each race will receive cash prizes; in addition, mid-race prizes (called “primes”) will go to the first rider to reach a designated spot on the course.
Both races will start at 7 a.m., with on-site registration from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. each day. For more information or to be a race volunteer, call 340-513-2707.