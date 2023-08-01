The University of the Virgin Islands has finally hired its new athletics director — and found a Virgin Islands native for the job.
St. Croix native Karen M. Carty was picked to head up the Historically Black College and University’s athletics program, university officials announced Monday.
The 40-year-old Carty becomes the first female athletics director in UVI’s 61-year history, and marks the latest stop on her 19-year career in college athletics administration, with an emphasis on communications and marketing.
“To be the first female AD at UVI is a major accomplishment,” Carty said in a prepared release. “But what is even more special to me is that I get to serve in a leadership position on the campuses where my parents attended college. UVI has been in my blood since I was born, and I look forward to working hard to usher UVI Athletics into a new era of success.”
Carty replaces interim athletics director Henville Pole, also the university’s executive assistant to the provost and budget director, who stepped into the job after the departure of Jerel Drew in early November 2022.
The hiring also comes as the university is closing in on its opening year of membership in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) lone HBCU conference.
UVI officials announced the school would become a member of the GCAC last November, just before Drew announced he was leaving.
“I am personally excited to have Carty join the university and lead our athletics department,” UVI President David Hall said in a prepared release. “She brings a wealth of experience and an authentic connection to the Virgin Islands, and the university.
“She is just what we need to expand and improve athletics at UVI. As we join a new conference in the NAIA, Carty is just the type of leader to take us to the next level of competitiveness.”
Before taking the Buccaneers’ AD position, Carty spent nearly two years as assistant commissioner for strategic communications with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division I conference whose members are all HBCUs.
With the MEAC, Carty was the conference’s primary media contact in three sports — football, men’s basketball and softball — as well as the media contact for the commissioner’s office and the conference’s broadcast initiatives. She also served as executive producer of the MEAC Digital Network.
Carty also worked in athletic administration — again, in roles primarily dealing with communications and marketing — at Bradley University, Grambling State University and South Carolina State University.
Her career started in the athletics communications department at Norfolk State University, not long after she earned her bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from Norfolk State in 2004.
In addition to her degree from Norfolk State, Carty went on to earn her master’s degree in sports management from the U.S. Sports Academy in 2009, and her doctorate in higher education administration from Bradley this past May.
“As a native Virgin Islander, and our first woman athletics director, I am looking forward to the impact that she will have on athletics in the territory,” Camille A. McKayle, UVI’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a prepared release.
“Carty has the opportunity to build on a sound base that brought UVI to the point where we are in the NAIA and part of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, which is an HBCU conference. With her background at HBCUs including Grambling, South Carolina State and Norfolk State, and leadership roles at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, we know that she is the right leader for UVI athletics at this time. We are delighted to have Carty at UVI and look forward to the growth of UVI athletics.”