The U.S. Virgin Islands championship series for the territory’s Pee-Wee (for players ages 6-8) youth baseball association will be held this weekend on St. Thomas.
The best-of-five series between all-star teams from St. Croix and St. Thomas will begin Friday, with all games being played at the Joseph Aubain Ballpark in Frenchtown, St. Thomas.
The opening ceremonies and Game 1 in the championship series will begin at 4:30 p.m., with Games 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Game 3 at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. If necessary, Game 4 will be at 9:30 a.m. and Game 5 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
During the championship series, an early registration session for the 2024 St. Thomas Little League season will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Aubain Ballpark.
Registration will be for all three divisions – Pee Wee, Little League and Senior League – with special early signup fees: $17.50 per player for Pee Wee, $27.50 for Little League and $32.50 for Senior League.
Parents and guardians must bring the player’s birth certificate, as well as completed copies of the Little League application, medical release, school enrollment and parent code of conduct forms. Those forms can be downloaded from the Little League International website, www.littleleague.org/downloads.
For more information, call 340-513-4343.