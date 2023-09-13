Indiana Fever center and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston earned her first postseason award as a pro Tuesday, being named the Associated Press’ WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-5 Boston was also one of two Fever players named to AP’s WNBA All-Rookie Team for the 2023 season, along with Indiana’s Grace Berger, Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller of the Minnesota Lynx, Jordan Horston of the Seattle Storm, and Haley Jones of the Atlanta Dream.