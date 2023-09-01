Indiana Fever rookie and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston may not play in tonight’s WNBA game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis.
The 21-year-old Boston was listed as “questionable” in a league-mandated game status report issued by the Fever on Thursday. Also listed on the report was second-year Fever guard Lexie Hull, who will sit out her fourth consecutive game with an injured right shoulder.
Boston suffered a injury to her right thumb in the second half of Indiana’s 83-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Boston suffered the injury due to a hard foul from Atlanta’s Naz Hillmon midway through the third quarter, sending Boston to the locker room. While she returned to the bench in the fourth quarter, Boston did not reenter the game.
She finished with nine points — making her the second rookie in Fever history to score 500 or more points in a season — nine rebounds and four steals.
After that game, Indiana head coach Christie Sides was not sure of Boston’s status moving forward. “I haven’t talked to Todd [Champlin], our trainer, yet. I’m waiting to see,” Sides said. “I know it’s a thumb injury, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”
The 6-foot-5 Boston has been relatively injury free, not missing a game or a start in both her college career at South Carolina (138 games over four seasons) or in the WNBA with the Fever (35 games).
The closest she’s come to sitting out a game was during her senior season with the Gamecocks, after she hurt her right ankle in the second quarter of an 85-38 rout of Hampton on Nov. 27, 2022.
Boston spent the rest of the game on the South Carolina bench wearing a walking boot, and was limited in practice the following day by head coach Dawn Staley. But she was on the floor for the Gamecocks’ next game against 15th-ranked UCLA the following day.
If Boston does miss tonight’s game against the Wings, it would be a significant blow to the Fever, who are currently 10th in the WNBA standings at 11-24 and still in the hunt for the team’s first playoff berth since the 2016 season.
Indiana has won its last three games — the first time since July 2021 — and still have a chance at finishing in the top eight in the league standings. With five games remaining, the Fever are just four games behind eighth-place Los Angeles Sparks and 3½ back of ninth-place Chicago Sky.
After tonight’s home game, Indiana has road games against Dallas on Sunday and the Connecticut Sun on Friday, Sept. 8; and home games against Chicago on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Sept. 10.
“I think we all know where the standings are. I mean, we’re living today,” Sides said. “We’ve got to win come Friday for us to keep moving forward ... Keep fighting, keep doing the little things, keep growing as a team. I keep saying that, we’ve only been together four and a half months. You see the difference in this team. You see the trust that they’re having in each other. That takes time and so that’s just where we are. We’re going to keep doing more of the same.”
— Email Sports Editor Bill Kiser at bkiser@dailynews.vi.