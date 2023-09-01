Indiana Fever rookie and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston may not play in tonight’s WNBA game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis.

The 21-year-old Boston was listed as “questionable” in a league-mandated game status report issued by the Fever on Thursday. Also listed on the report was second-year Fever guard Lexie Hull, who will sit out her fourth consecutive game with an injured right shoulder.

