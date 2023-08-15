The five sailors from the Virgin Islands had an off day Monday at the 2023 Sailing World Championships, but will return to the waters off The Hague, the Netherlands, today.
The top sailor among the Virgin Islands contingent is St. Thomas native Ian Barrows, competing in the men’s 49er class, which had a scheduled off day Monday.
Barrows, teaming with crewman Hans Henken to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Games, are 12th after nine races with 50 points.
The duo have three top-five finishes – including a best of third in the fourth race – through Sunday’s races, with five other top-10 finishes.
Also competing in the men’s 49er class are St. Croix sailors Taylor Hasson and Steven Hardee, who are 72nd out of 83 entries with 177 points.
Hasson, the skipper, and crewman Hardee have two top-20 finishes in nine starts, with a best finish of 14th in their third race.
The men’s 49er class has two more days of racing, with three races today and Wednesday, before holding the medal round race Friday.
Two other Virgin Islands sailors are competing in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser standard) class, which was unable to race Monday due to “difficult racing conditions,” according to a release from sanctioning body World Sailing.
Tortola’s Thad Lettsome is 106th through two races with 100 points, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale is 123rd out of 138 entries with 119 points.
Lettsome, a rising senior on Tulane University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 46th and 54th in his two starts.
Dale, a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team, posted finishes of 57th and 62nd in his two starts.
The men’s ILCA 7 class has four races scheduled for today, followed by a day off Wednesday, then two more races Thursday and Friday before the medal race Sunday, Aug. 20.