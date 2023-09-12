The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation is in the process of seeking candidates for its Executive Board for the 2023-2027 term of office.
Under VIBF regulations, candidates for each of the five available positions – president, St. Croix vice president, St. Thomas-St. John vice president, treasurer and secretary general -- must be presented as a full slate in writing by the federation’s member organizations by Sept. 28.
The nominations must be submitted on the organization’s official letterhead in PDF format for the five positions, accompanied by a one-page Curriculum Vitae (CV) on each candidate.
The current VIBF Executive Board is comprised of Earl Baker (president), Dean Adams (St. Thomas-St. John vice president), Donald Bough (St. Croix vice president), Averil George (treasurer) and David Edole (secretary general).
The VIBF’s elections are scheduled for Oct. 28 at a location to be determined.