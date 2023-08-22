The first big step towards the resumption of horse racing at Randall “Doc” James Race Track took place last week with the submission of the construction plans for the St. Croix race track.

VIGL Operations LLC, the St. Croix-based company that has the operating agreement for the track with the V.I. government, announced Sunday night that it had submitted the construction documents for the first phase of the James Race Track reconstruction project.

