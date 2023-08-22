The first big step towards the resumption of horse racing at Randall “Doc” James Race Track took place last week with the submission of the construction plans for the St. Croix race track.
VIGL Operations LLC, the St. Croix-based company that has the operating agreement for the track with the V.I. government, announced Sunday night that it had submitted the construction documents for the first phase of the James Race Track reconstruction project.
VIGL has already received major modification approval from the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Board (which occurred July 24) for the development plans of James Race Track, located on East Airport Road across from Rohlsen Airport.
“Given our recent CZM approval and DPRN filings, we are one step closer to the redevelopment of the Randall ‘Doc’ James site, and we continue to work diligently with our government partners to obtain the necessary approvals to move forward with the project,” Jason Williams, VIGL’s general manager of racing operations, said in a prepared release.
“We understand the importance of this project to the community and the cultural significance of horse racing to the territory. We anticipate a ground-breaking in the near future.”
No date was given for the restart of work on the James Race Track grounds, with VIGL saying in its release that construction will begin “when the necessary licenses and permits are granted by the relevant territorial authorities.”
VIGL Operations LLC has been working on the James Race Track project since October 2016, after the company signed a controversial agreement with then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp to renovate and operate both James Race Track and St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track, as well as “racinos” at both tracks.
But the project has moved along in fits and starts due to a variety of reasons — delays in passing laws regulating horse racing in the territory, hurricanes Irma and Maria, the COVID-19 pandemic — but mainly the federal suit filed by St. Thomas’ Southland Gaming that challenged the constitutionality of the agreement.
That issue wasn’t settled until late 2022, when the parties agreed to split reconstruction and renovations of the two tracks — Phipps Race Track by Southland Gaming, James Race Track by VIGL Operations.
Even before the agreement, VIGL Operations had more than $1.1 million invested in work on James Race Track, primarily in expanding the race track from its former seven-furlong length to a full one-mile track.
Once the construction is completed, James Race Track will have 3,000 grandstand seats and 180 VIP seats, as well as local vendor food stalls, bars, a full-service restaurant and a “racino” with 200 slot machines and live and simulcast pari-mutuel wagering.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.