St. Thomas’ West Side Tennis Club wrapped up its six-week summer program with a one-day tournament at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase on July 22.
Tournament play was held in six divisions – juniors in three age groups (5-6, 7-10 and 11-17); adult beginners, adult intermediate and advanced, which played in a team format.
Results of the division finals:
Junior 5-6 (Rally Ball format): Sara Bachan def. Sai Bachan, 22-20.
Junior 7-10 (Best of three sets): Harikan Jhanwar def. Taylor Pryce, 7-4, 7-0.
Junior 11-17 (Best of three sets): Elijah Onasile def. Chamia Jackson, 3-7, 7-2, 7-6.
Adult beginners (Best of three sets): Tiana Davis def. Nadine Machena-Kean, 7-4, 7-3.
Adult intermediate (Best of three sets): Emily Fletcher def. Ezekiel Acuna, 7-3, 3-7, 7-4.
Advanced Team: Diamond def. Ruby 6-2, Gold def. Amethyst 7-5.
The Diamond team won the series championship with 60 points. Team members were Lorraine Sams (captain), Frank Brown, Kathy Valentine, Daryl Donovan, Debera Turnbull, Henry Chainani and Michelle Hughes.
Gold finished second with 55 points, followed by Amethyst with 40 points and Ruby with 25 points.