Ever since Anisha George finished up her college basketball career at the University of North Texas three years ago, she’s turned into a bit of a world traveler.
In addition to her appearances with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team, the St. Croix native has also been busy on the European women’s professional basketball circuit.
The 6-foot-2 George’s latest move has her in Greece, where she’s preparing for the start of the 2023-2024 season with Proteas Voulas WBC of the A1 Ethniki Women top-tier women’s pro league.
“Everyone wants to travel the world,” George said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “I know that playing overseas, I’d get to experience living in different parts of the world, different cultures, different food, different people. That’s one of the perks of playing overseas. I was looking forward to traveling.”
Proteas Voulas WBC — based in the Athens suburb of Voula, Greece — is George’s fourth European pro team in as many seasons.
After two years at Moberly Area Community College (earning second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honors in 2018) and two more at North Texas (earning Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors in 2019), George set her sights elsewhere.
Her first overseas posting came in Switzerland, where she played for Helios VS Basket in the top-level Swiss Basketball League for the 2020-2021 season. The next season, she was off to Spain, playing for Azkoitia Azpeitia ISB in the second-level Spanish Liga Femenino Challenge.
Another season, another trip — this time to Romania, signing with CSU Olimpia Brasov for the top-tier Romanian Liga Nationala’s 2022-2023 season.
And as George has made her way from Switzerland to Spain to Romania, her game — and her stats — improved.
She went from averaging 9.0 points and 6.6 rebounds a game with Helios VS Basket in an injury-shortened season, to 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over 27 games with Azkoitia Azpeitia ISB, to a career-best 19.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and shooting 63.7% with CSU Olimpia Brasov last season.
“It’s tougher, I’d say,” George said. “Euro referees and American referees, they call things different — for instance, travel violations. I had to adjust to that the first two years playing overseas.
“Plus, in college, you have the time to get in shape because they work you out during the summer. Overseas, you have to do it on your own.”
There’s also a different playing schedule than what George faced in college, where teams would play twice a week during the regular season.
“Here, we play on Saturdays only,” she said. “That was a big adjustment as well. … Here, you practice the whole week, then be off on the Sunday after you play, and come back and do it all over again.”
But there are some serious perks to signing with overseas teams, according to George.
“Of course, they pay you monthly,” she said. “They would offer you a car, a paid-for apartment, meals each days — you rarely spend your own money if they’re paying for all that. You just get to pocket the check.”
Now it’s on to Proteas Voulas WBC, which finished eighth in the league standings last season with a 9-13 record and barely qualified for the playoffs. Proteas Voulas then lost its two playoff series — to Lefkadas 3-0 and PAOK 3-1.
George said that she had other European options — for example, a team in Germany’s Damen Basketball Bundesliga was interested in signing her for the upcoming season.
“I had a lot of different opportunities to play in different places, but the best one was here,” in Greece, she said. “It just shows that hard work pays off. I am blessed to have that opportunity to play overseas. People see my value and what I can bring to their team.
“I always love when the end of the season comes, and I get to see how many teams want me and how many possible places I can live for the next seven months.”
