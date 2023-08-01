That fancy “The” in our name on the front page every day first appeared on the first edition of this newspaper 93 years ago today.
It was used for many years then replaced briefly by what was deemed, at the time, as a “modern” style. We gladly resumed using that special “The” when we celebrated our 75th anniversary on Aug. 1, 2005, because it was a fitting tribute to our history and because it is a beautiful, unique piece of original Virgin Islands artwork.
The identity of the artist was never recorded, but if anyone can shed light on who it was, please let us know because we would like to honor the skill and hard work that went into creating it.
Back in 1930, for something like that to go on a printed page, it had to be drawn by hand, then carefully hand-carved into a wood block. The block then became the mold for casting the word in metal, making it one of the thousands of pieces of metal words and alphabet letters that printers put together, much like combining scrabble tiles.
In those old days of what was called “hot type,” the printers’ fingers flew like hummingbird wings over the trays holding the type, picking up and assembling the letters into words, sentences, stories and headlines to fill the pages.
In addition to the special “The,” the words “DAILY NEWS” on our front page nameplate also look much the way they did in our first edition. They are in the same font — the printer’s term for a style of lettering — and are all capital letters, as they were then.
In the early decades, the letters in our name were farther apart than they are now. In the 1950s, the printers moved the letters closer to make room for a new addition: a circle between the words Daily and News. At first, the circle was a globe on which the three largest U.S. Virgin Islands were the only land masses. It was a visual suggestion that the Virgin Islands are the world that this newspaper covers.
The circle has changed several times over the years, and now, as you can see on the front page, the words in the circle are: Serving the Virgin Islands since 1930.
Under our name on the front page every day is statement we were able to print for the first time on April 19, 1995: “A Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper.”
Every newspaper that has won a Pulitzer Prize proudly makes that statement somewhere in its nameplate, masthead or other identifying content. The Virgin Islands Daily News is proud to be among those elite publications.
— J. Lowe Davis, Editor-at-Large
Editor’s note: To share information about the creator of the “THE,” call Executive Editor Eunice Bedminister at 340-714-9106 or email ebedminster@dailynews.vi